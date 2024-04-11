April 12, 2024

Mary Ziegler, an expert on abortion law, discusses Arizona's upholding of a Civil War-era abortion ban. Tom Perriello, U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan, describes the costs of a year of civil war in Sudan. Author Percival Everett discusses his book "James" a retelling of "Huckleberry Finn" from Jim's perspective. Plus, a look back on the Good Friday Agreement 26 years later.