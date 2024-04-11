© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

April 12, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6205 | 55m 53s

Mary Ziegler, an expert on abortion law, discusses Arizona's upholding of a Civil War-era abortion ban. Tom Perriello, U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan, describes the costs of a year of civil war in Sudan. Author Percival Everett discusses his book "James" a retelling of "Huckleberry Finn" from Jim's perspective. Plus, a look back on the Good Friday Agreement 26 years later.

Aired: 04/11/24
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Tuba Thieves
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
Preview: S25 E17 | 0:30
Watch 2:37
Nature
Meet the Most Famous Grizzly in the World
Crowds await the arrival of Grizzly 399, the most famous bear in Grand Teton National Park
Clip: S42 E15 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons
The most famous bear in the Tetons attempts to raise cubs amid conflicts with people.
Preview: S42 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Space: The Longest Goodbye
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Preview: S25 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Watch Space: The Longest Goodbye with PBS Passport
Get early access with PBS Passport.
Preview: S25 E16 | 0:30
Watch 1:44
Great Performances
George Gagnidze and Liudmyla Monastyrska in "Nabucco"
George Gagnidze and Liudmyla Monastyrska perform “Oh, di qual’onta aggravasi.”
Clip: S51 E18 | 1:44
Watch 4:25
Great Performances
Scott Yoo Meets With Augusta Read Thomas About Composing
Scott Yoo meets with composer Augusta Read Thomas to get out of a creative rut.
Clip: S51 E17 | 4:25
Watch 3:14
Great Performances
Yumi Kurosawa Performs "Lucky Stars" on the Koto
Koto player Yumi Kurosawa performs her piece "Lucky Stars."
Clip: S51 E17 | 3:14
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Now Hear This "The Composer is Yoo" Preview
Follow host Scott Yoo’s journey to compose a piece of music for the first time.
Preview: S51 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:36
FRONTLINE
Jameek Lowery
Jameek Lowery didn’t trust police but sought their help anyway.
Clip: S2024 E4 | 0:36
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 11, 2024
Joey Jackson and Ann Olivarius; Yusef Salaam; Juliette Kayyem
Episode: S2024 E6204 | 55:53
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
April 10, 2024
Bernie Sanders; Michelle O’Neill; Emily Tamkin
Episode: S2024 E6203 | 55:22
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
April 9, 2024
Wendy Sherman; Michael Douglas; Judy Craymer
Episode: S2024 E6202 | 55:54
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
April 8, 2024
Brian Greene; Sharone Lifschitz; Nada Bashir; David Autor
Episode: S2024 E6201 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
April 5, 2024
Nir Barkat; Temidayo Aganga-Williams; Ari Wallach
Episode: S2024 E6200 | 55:30
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2024
Paul Rusesabagina; Sarah McCammon
Episode: S2024 E6199 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2024
Kurt Volker; Jeremy Diamond; Bassem Youssef; Charlie Sykes
Episode: S2024 E6198 | 55:53
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E6197 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Mosab Abu Toha; Scott McLean; Jonathan Haidt
Episode: S2024 E6196 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 29, 2024
Polina Ivanova; Pjotr Sauer; David Frum; Rafael Grossi; Bassam Aramin; Robi Damelin
Episode: S2024 E6195 | 55:53