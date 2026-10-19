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Amanpour and Company

October 20, 2026

Season 2027 Episode 9014 | 55m 53s

Kevin Liptak reports on Trump's approval rating as Americans prepare to head to the polls for midterm elections. Economist Jared Bernstein on the state of the American economy and how it will impact elections. Kathi Zellweger and Mike Chinoy's new book details Kathi's work fighting famine in North Korea in the 1990s. Fmr Google China president Kai-Fu Lee on the AI race between China and the US.

Aired: 10/19/26
Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
Watch 0:29
Great Performances
"Jimmy Webb: American Songwriter" Preview
Jimmy Webb takes center stage to perform his catalog, sharing intimate stories behind the songs.
Preview: S54 E4 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part Two
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Preview: S45 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:32
Nature
We Thought Male Tigers Were Solitary — Until Now
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, with males rarely observed interacting with cubs.
Clip: S45 E3 | 2:32
Watch 2:24
Nature
Clumsy Tiger Cubs Learn to Hunt
These clumsy tiger cubs put their hunting skills to the test, with some surprising results.
Clip: S45 E3 | 2:24
Watch 3:08
Nature
Rare Footage Reveals What Tigers Do at Night
No one has ever tried to follow tigers at night like this before.
Clip: S45 E3 | 3:08
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