October 15, 2026

Evelyn Farkas, Fmr. Deputy Asst. Defense Secretary, discusses U.S.-Ukraine tensions. Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir, Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar and Fmr. Irish President Mary Robinson discuss peace and diplomacy at the Reykjavik "Imagine Forum." Amid the Cornell sexual assault case, Profs. Jennifer S. Hirsch of Columbia and Shamus Khan of Princeton examine campus sexual violence.