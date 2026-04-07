April 13, 2026

Fmr. Israeli intelligence officer Danny Citrinowicz discusses the U.S.-Iran peace deal fallout. Fmr. Rep. Adam Kinzinger reacts to Pres. Trump's attack of Pope Leo. Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Hungary David Pressman discusses Viktor Orbán's election defeat. Prof. A. Mechele Dickerson examines the creation of America's middle class and what it's struggling to stay afloat today.