April 13, 2026

Extra
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
A filmmaker traces the history of her Chinese family’s trauma and questions if healing is possible.
A Mississippi tourist town examines its antebellum history and the stories being told.
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Appraisal: Hair Pictorial Memorial, ca. 1895
Appraisal: Yonezawa Atom-Car Racer with Box, ca. 1955
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