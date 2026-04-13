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Amanpour and Company

April 14, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8140 | 55m 54s

Christopher Stokes on what might come of talks between Israel and Lebanon and the reality on the ground for Lebanese citizens. Military analyst Amos Harel discusses the IDF's position in Lebanon. Sudanese entrepreneur Mo Ibrahim offers insight into the brutality of the ongoing war in Sudan. Actor Andrew McCarthy explores male friendship in his new book "Who Needs Friends."

Aired: 04/13/26
Extra
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Light of the Setting Sun | Trailer
A filmmaker traces the history of her Chinese family’s trauma and questions if healing is possible.
Preview: S27 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Natchez | Trailer
A Mississippi tourist town examines its antebellum history and the stories being told.
Preview: S27 E10 | 0:30
Watch 4:57
Great Performances
An Icelandic Musical Instrument Made from Driftwood
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Clip: S53 E16 | 4:57
Watch 3:19
Great Performances
Icelandic Percussion Instruments in "Helka" by Jón Leifs
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Clip: S53 E16 | 3:19
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 3:16
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Joan Miró Pencil on Paper, ca. 1965
Appraisal: Joan Miró Pencil on Paper, ca. 1965
Clip: S30 E13 | 3:16
Watch 3:11
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Andrew Clemens Sand Art Bottle, ca. 1885
Appraisal: Andrew Clemens Sand Art Bottle, ca. 1885
Clip: S30 E13 | 3:11
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