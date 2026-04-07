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Amanpour and Company

March 31, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8130 | 55m 50s

Former U.S. Amb. to NATO Julianne Smith unpacks how the Iran war is impacting the alliance. Correspondent Jim Sciutto brings us a report on Israel's war with Lebanon. Activist Lynn Harfoush discusses Israel's push into southern Lebanon. Author Nicholas Lemann talks about reconnecting with his Jewish faith in his new book "Returning."

Aired: 03/30/26
Extra
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Promo: 250 Years of Americana
Promo: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 4:57
Great Performances
An Icelandic Musical Instrument Made from Driftwood
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Clip: S53 E16 | 4:57
Watch 3:19
Great Performances
Icelandic Percussion Instruments in "Helka" by Jón Leifs
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Clip: S53 E16 | 3:19
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:18
Great Performances
Turkish Court Music and the Kanun
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
Clip: S53 E15 | 2:18
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
How Does a Turkish Ney Get Created?
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Clip: S53 E15 | 2:28
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “The Call of Istanbul” Preview
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Preview: S53 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 4:20
Great Performances
The First Recording of Scott Joplin's "The Entertainer"
Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the first recording of "The Entertainer."
Clip: S53 E13 | 4:20
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