April 6, 2026

Extra
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Gary Sick; Adrien Brody; Lindsey Florentino; McKay Coppins
John Kirby; Vali Nasr; Edward Wong
Jon Alterman; Dmytro Kuleba; Brian Goldstone; Hoda Sobhani
Julianne Smith; Jim Scuitto; Lynn Harfoush; Nicholas Lemann
Ece Temelkuran; Sheika Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani; Tig Notaro; Megan Falley
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Sen. Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Leon Panetta; Jon Lee Anderson; Susan MacManus
Bill McKibben; Hamidreza Mohammadi; Chuck Klosterman