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Amanpour and Company

April 9, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8137 | 55m 28s

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, EU President Roberta Metsola, and Sen. Roger Wicker discuss the Russia-Ukraine war at the Munich Security Conference. Freed Venezuelan opposition activist Jesús Armas on his time in prison and his hopes for his country. Neurobiology professor Margaret Hany evaluates Americans’ relationship with marijuana.

Aired: 04/08/26
Extra
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Antiques Roadshow
Promo: 250 Years of Americana
Promo: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 4:57
Great Performances
An Icelandic Musical Instrument Made from Driftwood
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Clip: S53 E16 | 4:57
Watch 3:19
Great Performances
Icelandic Percussion Instruments in "Helka" by Jón Leifs
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Clip: S53 E16 | 3:19
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:18
Great Performances
Turkish Court Music and the Kanun
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
Clip: S53 E15 | 2:18
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
How Does a Turkish Ney Get Created?
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Clip: S53 E15 | 2:28
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Now Hear This – “The Call of Istanbul” Preview
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Preview: S53 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
West African Instruments in "Treemonisha"
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
Clip: S53 E13 | 3:09
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