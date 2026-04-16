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Amanpour and Company

April 17, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8143 | 55m 20s

Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.) analyzes the impact of the U.S.' war in Iran. Palestinian peace activist Aziz Abu Sarah and Israeli peace activist Maoz Inon discuss their new book "The Future Is Peace" and finding hope in unbearable loss. Best-selling author Michael Pollan explores our collective consciousness in his new book "A World Appears."

Aired: 04/16/26
Extra
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Third Act | Trailer
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Preview: S27 E12 | 0:30
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Light of the Setting Sun | Trailer
A filmmaker traces the history of her Chinese family’s trauma and questions if healing is possible.
Preview: S27 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Natchez | Trailer
A Mississippi tourist town examines its antebellum history and the stories being told.
Preview: S27 E10 | 0:30
Watch 1:52
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1978 Kenner Star Wars Bell Store Display Sign
Appraisal: 1978 Kenner Star Wars Bell Store Display Sign
Clip: S30 E14 | 1:52
Watch 4:01
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1963 Jerome Tiger "Trail of Tears" Paintings
Appraisal: 1963 Jerome Tiger "Trail of Tears" Paintings
Clip: S30 E14 | 4:01
Watch 2:47
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Persian Qashqai Gabbeh Rug, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Persian Qashqai Gabbeh Rug, ca. 1935
Clip: S30 E14 | 2:47
Watch 2:31
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Papal States Micromosaic Jewelry, ca. 1845
Appraisal: Papal States Micromosaic Jewelry, ca. 1845
Clip: S30 E14 | 2:31
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