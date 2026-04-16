April 17, 2026

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Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
A filmmaker traces the history of her Chinese family’s trauma and questions if healing is possible.
A Mississippi tourist town examines its antebellum history and the stories being told.
Appraisal: 1978 Kenner Star Wars Bell Store Display Sign
Appraisal: 1963 Jerome Tiger "Trail of Tears" Paintings
Appraisal: Persian Qashqai Gabbeh Rug, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Papal States Micromosaic Jewelry, ca. 1845
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman; Alyona Synenko
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Muhammad Saeed; Daniel Yergin
Christopher Stokes; Amos Harel; Mo Ibrahim; Andrew McCarthy
Danny Citrinowicz; Adam Kinzinger; David Pressman; A. Mechele Dickerson
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
John Kirby; Vali Nasr; Edward Wong
Gary Sick; Adrien Brody; Lindsey Florentino; McKay Coppins
Jon Alterman; Dmytro Kuleba; Brian Goldstone; Hoda Sobhani
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