Amanpour and Company

April 18, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6209 | 55m 27s

Czech President Petr Pavel on his country's efforts to arm Ukraine as U.S. aid stalls in Congress. Jeremy Diamond reports on a strike on a refugee camp in Gaza. David Sanger explains America’s volatile rivalry with China and Russia in his book "New Cold Wars.” Composer Terence Blanchard discusses his opera "Fire Shut Up in My Bones," the first work by a Black composer to be performed at the Met.

Aired: 04/17/24
