April 4, 2024

From the archive: 30 years after the Rwandan Genocide, a look back on Christiane's conversation with former U.N. Commander Roméo Dallaire. Rwandan human rights activist Paul Rusesabagina who saved more than 1,000 lives during the Genocide reflects on that dark time and the years that followed. Sarah McCammon tells her story of leaving the Evangelical Church in her book “The Exvangelicals."