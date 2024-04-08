© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 9, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6202 | 55m 54s

What leverage does America still wield in Israel, in Ukraine, and beyond? For decades, Wendy Sherman was at the center of the U.S. foreign policy establishment and joins the show to discuss. Academy Award winner Michael Douglas on Apple TV's "Franklin." It’s been 25 years since the hugely successful musical "Mamma Mia!" first hit London’s West End. Director and creator Judy Craymer joins the show.

Aired: 04/08/24
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
April 8, 2024
Brian Greene; Sharone Lifschitz; Nada Bashir; David Autor
Episode: S2024 E6201 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
April 5, 2024
Nir Barkat; Temidayo Aganga-Williams; Ari Wallach
Episode: S2024 E6200 | 55:30
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2024
Paul Rusesabagina; Sarah McCammon
Episode: S2024 E6199 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2024
Kurt Volker; Jeremy Diamond; Bassem Youssef; Charlie Sykes
Episode: S2024 E6198 | 55:53
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E6197 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Mosab Abu Toha; Scott McLean; Jonathan Haidt
Episode: S2024 E6196 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 29, 2024
Polina Ivanova; Pjotr Sauer; David Frum; Rafael Grossi; Bassam Aramin; Robi Damelin
Episode: S2024 E6195 | 55:53
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2024
Roger D. Carstens; Melissa Bell; Annelle Sheline; Widlore Mérancourt
Episode: S2024 E6194 | 55:38
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2024
Noah Feldman; Vivek Murthy; Janti Soeripto
Episode: S2024 E6193 | 55:53
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2024
Anthony Scaramucci; Olivia Colman; Thea Sharrock; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2024 E6192 | 55:51