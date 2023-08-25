© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

August 24, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6039 | 55m 28s

Middle East expert Vali Nasr joins the show. Brooke Shields speaks with Christiane about her new documentary "Pretty Baby," standards of beauty, and her hopes for her own daughters. Oscar-nominated director Waad Al-Kateab and AirBnB founder Joe Gebbia discuss their new documentary, "We Dare to Dream."

Aired: 08/17/23
Extra
Watch 1:05
American Masters
How Watergate changed the political landscape
Journalist Todd Purdum floated the idea of Jerry Brown running for governor.
Clip: S37 E7 | 1:05
Watch 2:13
American Masters
Jerry Brown's second shot at governor
Jerry Brown runs for governor a second time and becomes the oldest sitting governor in CA.
Clip: S37 E7 | 2:13
Watch 1:16
American Masters
The moment Jerry Brown found politics
While at the Governor's Mansion, Jerry Brown overheard his father talking politics.
Clip: S37 E7 | 1:16
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Jerry Brown: The Disrupter
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.
Preview: S37 E7 | 2:09
Watch 2:18
American Experience
From the Vault: Bill Russell
Bill Russell addressed the thousands of students gathered for the Freedom Stay-Out.
Clip: S35 E7 | 2:18
Watch 0:59
American Experience
The Busing Battleground: Who's Who
In September 1974, Boston schools prepared to integrate via a court-mandated busing plan.
Clip: S35 E7 | 0:59
Watch 1:53
American Experience
Trailer | The Busing Battleground
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Preview: S35 E7 | 1:53
Watch 2:19
Great Performances
Der Rosenkavalier Final Trio
Lise Davidsen, Erin Morley, and Samantha Hankey sing an excerpt from the Act III trio.
Clip: S51 E1 | 2:19
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Der Rosenkavalier Preview
Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy includes Lise Davidsen, Samantha Hankey and more.
Preview: S51 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:16
American Masters
How Bella Abzug elevated feminist causes while in office
While in Congress, Bella Abzug elevated feminist causes.
Clip: S37 E6 | 2:16
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 25, 2023
Alondra Nelson; Oscar Isaac and Jeremy O. Harris; Dr. Daniel Grossman and Katrina Kimport
Episode: S2023 E6040 | 55:38
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2023
Barack Obama; Hager Eissa; Binette Seck; Summer Keliipio
Episode: S2023 E6046 | 55:37
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 22, 2023
Anders Fogh Rasmussen & Stephen Wertheim; Billie Jean King; Darrin Bell
Episode: S2023 E6037 | 55:38
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
August 21, 2023
Anthony Fauci; Jemima Khan; Emily Witt
Episode: S2023 E6036 | 55:22
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 23, 2023
Connor Leahy and Marietje Schaake; Yo-Yo Ma; Ben Smith
Episode: S2023 E6038 | 55:38
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 17, 2023
Sergei Guriev; Eric Newman; Stanley Nelson and Valerie Scoon
Episode: S2023 E6034 | 55:43
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
August 16, 2023
Jared Bernstein; Sylvia Luke; Kathleen Stephens; Ian Bremmer & Mustafa Suleyman
Episode: S2023 E6033 | 55:42
Watch 55:08
Amanpour and Company
August 15, 2023
Darryl Cohen; Fawzia Koofi; David Quammen; Jared Moshé
Episode: S2023 E6032 | 55:08
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
August 14, 2023
Mike Valerio; Marek Magierowski; Jennifer Senior; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2023 E6031 | 55:42
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
August 11, 2023
Gordon Brown; Jamelle Bouie; Ian Shaw
Episode: S2023 E6030 | 55:33