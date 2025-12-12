December 15, 2025

Extra
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Appraisal: 1923 Enst Heinrich Roth Violin
Appraisal: Al Stohlman Tooled Leatherwork Picture
Appraisal: 1877 Ralph Albert Blakelock Landscape Oil
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly York
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Ruti Teitel; Aria Florant; Jonathan Freedland; Kate Shaw
Stefano Pozzebon; Leopoldo López; Shannon Heffernan; Julieta Martinelli; Susan Glasser
David Dimbleby; Kiran Desai; Zaynab Mohamed
Celeste Wallander; Peter Frankopan; Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani; Kaja Kallas; David Remnick
Ahmed Al-Sharaa; Clare Sebastian; Demetre Daskalakis
Rupert Smith; Annie Lebovitz; Will Sommer