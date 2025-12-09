December 10, 2025

Extra
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Appraisal: 1982 Ms. Pac-Man Collection
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Celeste Wallander; Peter Frankopan; Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani; Kaja Kallas; David Remnick
Ahmed Al-Sharaa; Clare Sebastian; Demetre Daskalakis
Rupert Smith; Annie Lebovitz; Will Sommer
Ivan Duque; Farnaz Fassihi; Joshua Yaffa
Julianne Smith; Ehud Olmert; Sen. Bill Cassidy
Yaroslav Trofimov; Andrey Kurkov; Steve Hartman; Bryan Muehlberger, Mahnaz Afkhami
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Dmytro Kuleba; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Kenny Chesney
Stephen Collinson; Dr. Atul Gawande; Tom Jennings; Susan Choi; David Herzberg