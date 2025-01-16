© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 17, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7145 | 55m 47s

Former Head of Israeli Military Intelligence Amos Yadlin on the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release deal. Columbia Law professor Tim Wu on the controversial ban on TikTok. The Atlantic's Derek Thompson on "The Anti-Social Century."

Aired: 01/16/25
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2025
Antony Blinken; Gershon Baskin; Kevin Williams
Episode: S2025 E7144 | 55:35
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2025
Antony Blinken; Bianna Golodryga; Tom Fletcher; Mustafa Barghouti; Sharone Lifschitz
Episode: S2025 E7143 | 55:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 14, 2025
Lauren Fox; Jerry Brown; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Leslie Kaufman
Episode: S2025 E7142 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Veronica Miracle; Robert Kagan; Halina Reijn; Slava Leontyev and & Brendan Bellomo
Episode: S2025 E7141 | 55:46
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 10, 2024
Kara Swisher; Sunder Katwala; Pedro Almodovar; Joe Lonsdale
Episode: S2025 E7140 | 55:50
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2025
Kyung Lah; James Fallows; Abbas Milani; Kai Bird
Episode: S2025 E7139 | 55:23
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2024
Alejandro Mayorkas; Ibrahim Nash'at; Yannick Benjamin
Episode: S2025 E7138 | 55:45
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2024
Stuart Eizenstat; Colman Domingo and Greg Kwedar; Bruce Hoffman
Episode: S2025 E7137 | 55:23
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2025
David Petraeus; Catherine McKenna; Harry Dunn
Episode: S2025 E7136 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2025 E7135 | 55:41