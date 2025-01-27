January 28, 2025

Extra
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Discover how Hazel Scott started jazzing the classics.
Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum, where extinct creatures come alive.
A filmmaker learns her architect father’s iconic design in São Paulo is occupied by unhoused people.
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
This is the first time pack-ice killer whale vocalizations have been recorded.
Following her brother's death, a filmmaker returns home to reflect on fronterizo life in Texas.
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Zvi Solow; Selma van de Perre; Elie Wiesel; Zahra Joya; Jonathan Blitzer
Josh Paul; Mike Leigh; Marianne Jean-Baptiste; Rebecca Winthrop; Jenny Anderson
David Miliband; Jelani Cobb; Noah Feldman
John Sawers; Bianna Golodryga; Husam Zomlot; Paul Rosenzweig
Kevin Liptak; Erika Andiola and Andrea Martinez; Asma Mustafa; Sen. Ron Wyden
David Frum; Imani Perry; Ian Bremmer
Amos Yadlin; Tim Wu; Derek Thompson
Antony Blinken; Gershon Baskin; Kevin Williams
Antony Blinken; Bianna Golodryga; Tom Fletcher; Mustafa Barghouti; Sharone Lifschitz
Lauren Fox; Jerry Brown; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Leslie Kaufman