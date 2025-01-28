© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 29, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7153 | 55m 47s

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) on Trump's recent attempt to freeze all federal aid. Oliver McTernan, Catholic priest-turned-conflict negotiator, on the necessary next steps in the Middle East. "The Gatekeepers" author Chris Whipple on the pivotal role Susie Wiles could play as Trump's White House chief of staff.

Aired: 01/28/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 28, 2025
Benji Backer; Lisa Friedman; Nabih Bulos; Gabor Maté
Episode: S2025 E7152 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 27, 2025
Zvi Solow; Selma van de Perre; Elie Wiesel; Zahra Joya; Jonathan Blitzer
Episode: S2025 E7151 | 55:41
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 24, 2025
Josh Paul; Mike Leigh; Marianne Jean-Baptiste; Rebecca Winthrop; Jenny Anderson
Episode: S2025 E7150 | 55:45
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2025
David Miliband; Jelani Cobb; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2025 E7149 | 55:29
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2025
John Sawers; Bianna Golodryga; Husam Zomlot; Paul Rosenzweig
Episode: S2025 E7148 | 55:35
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 21, 2025
Kevin Liptak; Erika Andiola and Andrea Martinez; Asma Mustafa; Sen. Ron Wyden
Episode: S2025 E7147 | 55:47
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
January 20, 2025
David Frum; Imani Perry; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E7146 | 55:18
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 17, 2025
Amos Yadlin; Tim Wu; Derek Thompson
Episode: S2025 E7145 | 55:47
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2025
Antony Blinken; Gershon Baskin; Kevin Williams
Episode: S2025 E7144 | 55:35
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2025
Antony Blinken; Bianna Golodryga; Tom Fletcher; Mustafa Barghouti; Sharone Lifschitz
Episode: S2025 E7143 | 55:21