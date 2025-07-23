Extra
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
Appraisal: 1943 Jerry Siegel & Joe Shuster-signed Superman Sketch
July 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
How the government's crackdown on unpaid student loans could impact millions
Inside Gaza’s neonatal wards where babies born into a war zone battle the odds
Trump ramps up pressure on Powell to cut interest rates during visit to Federal Reserve
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Jeremy Diamond; Ralph Regenvanu; Zackie Achmat; Sae Joon Park; Danicole Ramos
Isobel Yeung; Will Sommer; Kevin De Liban
Jeremy Diamond; Ibrahim Al-Assil; Franz-Stefan Gady; Jennifer Senior; Kevin Liptak
Barry Diller; Tim Weiner; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Ami Ayalon; Lizzie Wade
John Sawers; Jason Furman; Gillian Tett; Wes Moore
Jeremy Diamond; Dareen Khalifa; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Khalid Mustafa Medani; Lawrence Summers
Ivo Daalder; David Shimer; Zahra Nader; Sam Tanenhaus
David Scheffer; Mahmoud Khalil; Dr. Eric Topol
Bernie Sanders; Farnaz Fassihi; Jeff Bieber