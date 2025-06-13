June 12, 2025

Extra
The competition returns to Nashville as eight home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"!
Sixty million American bison once thundered across the prairies of North America.
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Hannah Arendt became a stateless person in 1933 upon fleeing Germany to France.
Hannah Arendt came up with the concept of “the banality of evil” during the trial of Adolf Eichmann.
Hannah Arendt was teaching at Berkeley when McCarthyism took hold of the United States.
Hannah Arendt came up with ideas for “The Origins of Totalitarianism” while observing Hitler.
Camp Widow is a place for widowed people to find both camaraderie and unexpected joy.
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
A family-run grocery in New Jersey brings people from all over for delectable treats from Italy.
Latest Episodes
Ehud Barak; Sanam Vakil; Wendy Sherman; Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Ret.)
Rob Bonta; Rep. Norma Torres; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Mayor Monroe Nichols
Josh Campbell; Olga Cherevko; Sergiy Stakhovsky; Dulé Hill; Daniel J. Watts; Dr. Atul Gawande
Jasmine Garsd and Sui Chung; Sasha Joelle Achilli and Sara Obeidat; Shane Goldmacher
Ely Ratner; Ibram X. Kendi; Ray Dalio
Norbert Röttgen; Kevin Liptak; Evan Osnos; Ryan Petersen
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Jeremy Diamond; Janti Soeripto; Jacinda Ardern; Dr. David Kessler
Michael Bernstein; Col. Cedric Leighton; Rebecca Winthrop; David Yazbek; Michael Luo
Fiona Hill; Sepideh Farsi; Gloria Allred, Lejla Dauti and April Hernandez-Castillo; Charlie Baker