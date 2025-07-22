Extra
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
July 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Iran says it will continue uranium enrichment despite U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities
What's in Trump's new AI policy and why it matters
GOP and Democratic strategists analyze renewed focus on Trump's connection with Epstein
'Tell me more': Activist Loretta Ross explores a new way to face disagreements
How the National Parks Service is struggling with drastic funding and staffing cuts
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Isobel Yeung; Will Sommer; Kevin De Liban
Jeremy Diamond; Ibrahim Al-Assil; Franz-Stefan Gady; Jennifer Senior; Kevin Liptak
Barry Diller; Tim Weiner; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Ami Ayalon; Lizzie Wade
John Sawers; Jason Furman; Gillian Tett; Wes Moore
Jeremy Diamond; Dareen Khalifa; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Khalid Mustafa Medani; Lawrence Summers
Ivo Daalder; David Shimer; Zahra Nader; Sam Tanenhaus
David Scheffer; Mahmoud Khalil; Dr. Eric Topol
Bernie Sanders; Farnaz Fassihi; Jeff Bieber
James Elder; Galia David; Tamir Hayman; Andy Beshear