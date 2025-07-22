© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 23, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7278 | 55m 39s

Correspondent Jeremy Diamond updates on the latest in the Middle East. Vanuatu Minister for Climate Change Ralph Regenvanu discusses a historic ICJ ruling on climate change. South African activist Zackie Achmat on the fight against HIV/AIDS in the wake of USAID's closure. US Army Vet. Sae Joon Park, alongside his attorney, explains why he self-deported to South Korea under threat of ICE removal.

Aired: 07/22/25
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2025
Isobel Yeung; Will Sommer; Kevin De Liban
Episode: S2025 E7277 | 55:45
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ibrahim Al-Assil; Franz-Stefan Gady; Jennifer Senior; Kevin Liptak
Episode: S2025 E7276 | 55:18
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2025
Barry Diller; Tim Weiner; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Episode: S2025 E7275 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2025
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Ami Ayalon; Lizzie Wade
Episode: S2025 E7274 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2025
John Sawers; Jason Furman; Gillian Tett; Wes Moore
Episode: S2025 E7273 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Dareen Khalifa; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Khalid Mustafa Medani; Lawrence Summers
Episode: S2025 E7272 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 14, 2025
Ivo Daalder; David Shimer; Zahra Nader; Sam Tanenhaus
Episode: S2025 E7271 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
July 11, 2025
David Scheffer; Mahmoud Khalil; Dr. Eric Topol
Episode: S2025 E7270 | 55:41
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
July 10, 2025
Bernie Sanders; Farnaz Fassihi; Jeff Bieber
Episode: S2025 E7269 | 55:32
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 9, 2025
James Elder; Galia David; Tamir Hayman; Andy Beshear
Episode: S2025 E7268 | 55:47