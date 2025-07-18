© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 21, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7276 | 55m 18s

Jeremy Diamond reports on the situation in Gaza from Tel Aviv. Ibrahim Al-Assil of the Atlantic Council discusses the fragile ceasefire in Syria. Military analyst Franz-Stefan Gady on the Russia-Ukraine war and renewed hope for peace talks. Atlantic writer Jennifer Senior discusses what is causing America's insomnia. Senior White House Reporter Kevin Liptak talks about six months of Trump 2.0.

Aired: 07/20/25
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2025
Barry Diller; Tim Weiner; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Episode: S2025 E7275 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2025
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Ami Ayalon; Lizzie Wade
Episode: S2025 E7274 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2025
John Sawers; Jason Furman; Gillian Tett; Wes Moore
Episode: S2025 E7273 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Dareen Khalifa; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Khalid Mustafa Medani; Lawrence Summers
Episode: S2025 E7272 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 14, 2025
Ivo Daalder; David Shimer; Zahra Nader; Sam Tanenhaus
Episode: S2025 E7271 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
July 11, 2025
David Scheffer; Mahmoud Khalil; Dr. Eric Topol
Episode: S2025 E7270 | 55:41
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
July 10, 2025
Bernie Sanders; Farnaz Fassihi; Jeff Bieber
Episode: S2025 E7269 | 55:32
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 9, 2025
James Elder; Galia David; Tamir Hayman; Andy Beshear
Episode: S2025 E7268 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 8, 2025
Noa Landau; Ernie Tedeschi; Caroline Kitchener; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Episode: S2025 E7267 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 7, 2025
Nadav Eyal; Rick Spinrad; Juliette Kayyem; Helen Lewis
Episode: S2025 E7266 | 55:46