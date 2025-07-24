© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 25, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7280 | 55m 46s

Former NIH director Francis Collins discusses federal cuts to science and research programs and offers a warning. Mstyslav Chernov shares the raw experience on the frontlines of Ukraine's fight with Russia in his new doc "2000 Meters to Andriivka." Carly York explains how "silly science" has led to breakthroughs that impact our daily lives.

Aired: 07/24/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Mohammad Mustafa; Elizabeth McGovern; David Enrich
Episode: S2025 E7279 | 55:47
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ralph Regenvanu; Zackie Achmat; Sae Joon Park; Danicole Ramos
Episode: S2025 E7278 | 55:39
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2025
Isobel Yeung; Will Sommer; Kevin De Liban
Episode: S2025 E7277 | 55:45
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ibrahim Al-Assil; Franz-Stefan Gady; Jennifer Senior; Kevin Liptak
Episode: S2025 E7276 | 55:18
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2025
Barry Diller; Tim Weiner; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Episode: S2025 E7275 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2025
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Ami Ayalon; Lizzie Wade
Episode: S2025 E7274 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2025
John Sawers; Jason Furman; Gillian Tett; Wes Moore
Episode: S2025 E7273 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Dareen Khalifa; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Khalid Mustafa Medani; Lawrence Summers
Episode: S2025 E7272 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 14, 2025
Ivo Daalder; David Shimer; Zahra Nader; Sam Tanenhaus
Episode: S2025 E7271 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
July 11, 2025
David Scheffer; Mahmoud Khalil; Dr. Eric Topol
Episode: S2025 E7270 | 55:41