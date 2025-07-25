© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

July 28, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7281 | 55m 45s

Jan Egeland, Secretary General for the Norwegian Refugee Council, discusses the hunger crisis in Gaza. New York Times correspondent Steven Erlanger explains the trade deal struck between the U.S. and the EU. Daria Kaleniuk, Director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, on protests that have broken out in Ukraine over scaling back anti-corruption laws. David Daley discusses redistricting in Texas.

Aired: 07/27/25
Extra
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Watch 13:15
Nature
An Iceland Community Rallies to Save Lost Baby Puffins | WILD HOPE
In the Westman Islands, one community has banded together to save lost young puffins.
Special: 13:15
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Preview: S4 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Remaking the Middle East: Israel vs. Iran" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Preview: S2025 E10 | 0:31
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E210 | 57:46
Watch 3:27
PBS News Hour
Trump says he sees 'real starvation' in Gaza
Trump urges Israel to allow food into Gaza as he sees 'real starvation' there
Clip: S2025 E209 | 3:27
Watch 8:32
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on Trump's trade deals
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on Trump's trade deals and the economy
Clip: S2025 E209 | 8:32
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump moves up his deadline for Putin to end war
News Wrap: Trump moves up his deadline for Putin to end Ukraine war
Clip: S2025 E209 | 6:49
Watch 7:04
PBS News Hour
How Ben & Jerry’s is recycling food waste into energy
How Ben & Jerry’s is recycling food waste into energy
Clip: S2025 E209 | 7:04
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 25, 2025
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly Ann York
Episode: S2025 E7280 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Mohammad Mustafa; Elizabeth McGovern; David Enrich
Episode: S2025 E7279 | 55:47
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ralph Regenvanu; Zackie Achmat; Sae Joon Park; Danicole Ramos
Episode: S2025 E7278 | 55:39
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2025
Isobel Yeung; Will Sommer; Kevin De Liban
Episode: S2025 E7277 | 55:45
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ibrahim Al-Assil; Franz-Stefan Gady; Jennifer Senior; Kevin Liptak
Episode: S2025 E7276 | 55:18
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2025
Barry Diller; Tim Weiner; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Episode: S2025 E7275 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2025
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Ami Ayalon; Lizzie Wade
Episode: S2025 E7274 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2025
John Sawers; Jason Furman; Gillian Tett; Wes Moore
Episode: S2025 E7273 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Dareen Khalifa; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Khalid Mustafa Medani; Lawrence Summers
Episode: S2025 E7272 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 14, 2025
Ivo Daalder; David Shimer; Zahra Nader; Sam Tanenhaus
Episode: S2025 E7271 | 55:47