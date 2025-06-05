© 2025 New England Public Media

Today’s NEPM Asparagus Festival on the Hadley Town Common is postponed due to weather conditions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Amanpour and Company

June 6, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7245 | 55m 47s

Fmr. Assistant Defense Secretary for Indo-Pacific Affairs Ely Ratner offers his take on how the US should navigate growing tensions with China. Ibram X. Kendi discusses his new biography of Malcolm X, designed for young readers. Financier Ray Dalio looks at the way nations handle debt and offers advice for avoiding a fiscal crisis in his book “How Countries Go Broke.”

Aired: 06/05/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2025
Norbert Röttgen; Kevin Liptak; Evan Osnos; Ryan Petersen
Episode: S2025 E7244 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2025
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Episode: S2025 E7243 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Janti Soeripto; Jacinda Ardern; Dr. David Kessler
Episode: S2025 E7242 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 2, 2025
Michael Bernstein; Col. Cedric Leighton; Rebecca Winthrop; David Yazbek; Michael Luo
Episode: S2025 E7241 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 30, 2025
Fiona Hill; Sepideh Farsi; Gloria Allred, Lejla Dauti and April Hernandez-Castillo; Charlie Baker
Episode: S2025 E7240 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2025
Steven Levitsky; Dr. Kari Nadeau; Wes Anderson; Rep. Blake Moore
Episode: S2025 E7239 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2025
Omer Shem Tov; Jameel Jaffer; Leah Litman
Episode: S2025 E7238 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ehud Olmert; Wally Adeyemo; David Shimer; Humphrey Ker; Arthur Okonkwo
Episode: S2025 E7237 | 55:47
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 26, 2025
Aviva Siegel; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Joni Levin & Keith Clarke; Hari w/John Vaillant
Episode: S2025 E7236 | 55:34
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 23, 2025
John Kerry; Laura Bates; David Liu
Episode: S2025 E7235 | 55:47