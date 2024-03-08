March 11, 2024

Extra
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Facing Parkinson's disease, three Americans navigate their lives with determination.
Ailyn Pérez performs an excerpt from “Buenos días. Despierta usted temprano.”
Appraisal: Rozenburg Eggshell Porcelain Vase, ca. 1900
Appraisal: 1972 Alexander Calder 'McGovern for Government' Lithograph
Appraisal: Torii Kotondo 'Kamisuki' Woodblock Print, ca. 1930
Appraisal: European Musical Watch Fobs, ca. 1820
Appraisal: Michelin Man "Bibendum" Advertising Figure, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Lt. Samuel Gerock Revolutionary War Archive
Appraisal: 1994 Maya Angelou Spingarn Awards
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Anat Shenker-Osorio; Rachel Cockerell; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Charan Ranganath
Chen Almog-Goldstein; Suzanne Nossel
Fania Oz-Salzberger; Sophia Scott and Arab Barghouthi; Mona Charen
Mohammad Shtayyeh; Dalia Hatuqa; Oren Persico; Marcela Valdes
Ehud Barak; Daiana Al-Bukhari; Susan Glasser; Reiko Hillyer
Mikhail Fishman; Hisham Matar; Bao Nguyen; Tom Bahler
Mark Regev; Kara Swisher; Marie Arana; Josh Paul
Philippe Lazzarini; Lawrence Wright; Dr. Jonathan Metzl
Jan Egeland; Jodie Foster and Kali Reis; Alexander Ward
Barak Ravid; Khaled Elgindy; Nathalie Loiseau; Muhammad Yunus; Michele Norris