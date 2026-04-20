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Amanpour and Company

April 21, 2025

Season 2026 Episode 8145 | 55m 06s

International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson brings us an update on the uncertain U.S.-Iran negotiations. Energy expert Matt Smith explains the impacts of the complex blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Ukrainian journalist Olga Rudenko discusses Ukraine's role. Fmr. Trump Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer defends the administration's tariff regime and argues for a new system of global trade.

Aired: 04/20/26
Extra
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Third Act | Trailer
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Preview: S27 E12 | 0:30
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 2:25
American Masters
Du Bois used visualized data to confront racism at the 1900 Paris Exposition
At the 1900 Paris Expo, Du Bois used data to present a visually captivating case against racism.
Clip: S40 E4 | 2:25
Watch 2:32
American Masters
A brief history of Reconstruction
Reconstruction saw Black progress, then backlash erased gains after brief equality.
Clip: S40 E4 | 2:32
Watch 3:10
American Masters
The formation of the NAACP and Du Bois’ magazine, “The Crisis”
How Du Bois used "The Crisis" and NAACP efforts to expose racism and celebrate Black achievement.
Clip: S40 E4 | 3:10
Watch 3:43
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois' childhood, family and education
Born in 1868, W.E.B. Du Bois rose from hardship to academic excellence.
Clip: S40 E4 | 3:43
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Light of the Setting Sun | Trailer
A filmmaker traces the history of her Chinese family’s trauma and questions if healing is possible.
Preview: S27 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Irving Berlin's Top Hat" Preview
Inspired by the iconic 1935 movie musical starring Fred Astaire.
Preview: S53 E19 | 0:30
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