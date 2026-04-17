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Amanpour and Company

April 20, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8144

Middle East expert Ellie Geranmayeh on what may happen as the ceasefire with Iran comes to an end. Former Lebanese Deputy PM Ghassan Hasbani discusses the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on her memoir and campaign for Georgia Governor. Richard Just and students Seyi Arongundade and Emma Rowland on what Washington gets wrong about Gen Z.

Aired: 04/19/26
Extra
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Third Act | Trailer
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Preview: S27 E12 | 0:30
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Light of the Setting Sun | Trailer
A filmmaker traces the history of her Chinese family’s trauma and questions if healing is possible.
Preview: S27 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Irving Berlin's Top Hat" Preview
Inspired by the iconic 1935 movie musical starring Fred Astaire.
Preview: S53 E19 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Natchez | Trailer
A Mississippi tourist town examines its antebellum history and the stories being told.
Preview: S27 E10 | 0:30
Watch 2:38
Great Performances
"Wait My Turn" from Suffs on Broadway
Ida B. Wells confronts Alice Paul over her refusal to let Black activists in the front of the march.
Clip: S53 E18 | 2:38
Watch 2:59
Great Performances
"Keep Marching" from Suffs on Broadway
Alice Paul, now in her 80s, encourages the next generation to keep marching for women's rights.
Clip: S53 E18 | 2:59
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Suffs" Preview
Recorded from Broadway, this musical tells the story of the American suffragist movement.
Preview: S53 E18 | 0:30
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