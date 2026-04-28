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Amanpour and Company

April 29, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8151 | 55m 28s

Bloomberg Weekend's Editor at Large Mishal Husain discusses the British royal visit to the U.S. Fmr. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Iran expert Vali Nasr unpack the 60 days of war in Iran. Adm. William McRaven (ret.) shares his most impactful speeches in a new book "Duty, Honor, Country & Life."

Aired: 04/28/26
Extra
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Third Act | Trailer
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Preview: S27 E12 | 0:30
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret"
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret."
Clip: S53 E20 | 2:33
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 2:25
American Masters
Du Bois used visualized data to confront racism at the 1900 Paris Exposition
At the 1900 Paris Expo, Du Bois used data to present a visually captivating case against racism.
Clip: S40 E4 | 2:25
Watch 2:32
American Masters
A brief history of Reconstruction
Reconstruction saw Black progress, then backlash erased gains after brief equality.
Clip: S40 E4 | 2:32
Watch 3:10
American Masters
The formation of the NAACP and Du Bois’ magazine, “The Crisis”
How Du Bois used "The Crisis" and NAACP efforts to expose racism and celebrate Black achievement.
Clip: S40 E4 | 3:10
Watch 3:43
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois' childhood, family and education
Born in 1868, W.E.B. Du Bois rose from hardship to academic excellence.
Clip: S40 E4 | 3:43
Watch 1:48
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois passed away on the eve of the 1963 March on Washington
Du Bois’ death at the 1963 March on Washington marked a passing of the torch in civil rights.
Clip: S40 E4 | 1:48
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