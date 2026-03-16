March 17, 2026

Correspondent Jomana Karadsheh brings us a special report on the human impact of the war. Karim Sadjadpour has fresh analysis. Former Afghan lawmaker Fawzia Koofi discusses the Taliban's rulings against women and girls. Correspondent Patrick Oppmann brings us the latest from Havana. AI scientist Heidy Khlaaf rings the alarm against the use of AI in modern warfare, including the Iran war.