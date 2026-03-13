March 16, 2026

Extra
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Appraisal: 1959 Gibson ES-225 TDN Electric Guitar
Appraisal: Topper Dawn & Friends Doll Collection, ca. 1970
Appraisal: 1947 Carroll Harris Simms Terracotta Figure
Appraisal: Osteopath Doctor's Double-sided Sign, ca. 1890
Preview: Castle Farms, Hour 2
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Elliott Abrams; Reza Aslan; Caitlin Dickerson
Ronen Bergman; Jeffrey DeLaurentis; Lloyd Blankfein
Adel Nassar; Mostafa Daneshgar; Maryam Alemzadeh; Vivian Salama
General Joseph Votel; Jeremy Diamond; Lilian Tintori; Senator Andy Kim
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur
Fred Pleitgen; Mehdi Mahmoudian; Dan Shapiro; David Frum
Frederik Pleitgen; Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.); Scott Anderson; Abbas Milani; Noah Feldman
Chris Murphy; Turki al-Faisal; John Sawers
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler