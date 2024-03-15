March 18, 2024

Richard Haass on Putin's re-election and how the U.S. might approach its bilateral relations with Israel at a time when over 31,000 people have died in Gaza. Andrew Weissmann on his new book "The Trump Indictments" and what lies ahead as the 2024 U.S. Presidential election approaches. In his new book “2020" Eric Klinenberg examines the events of 2020 through the eyes of seven New Yorkers.