Amanpour and Company

March 18, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6186 | 55m 53s

Richard Haass on Putin's re-election and how the U.S. might approach its bilateral relations with Israel at a time when over 31,000 people have died in Gaza. Andrew Weissmann on his new book "The Trump Indictments" and what lies ahead as the 2024 U.S. Presidential election approaches. In his new book “2020" Eric Klinenberg examines the events of 2020 through the eyes of seven New Yorkers.

Aired: 03/17/24
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | One With the Whale
An Alaska Native family faces backlash from environmentalists due to whale hunting.
Preview: S25 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Raptors: Fistful of Daggers: Extreme Lives
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Preview: S42 E14 | 0:30
Watch 4:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: New Mexico Pueblo Pot, ca. 1880
Appraisal: New Mexico Pueblo Pot, ca. 1880
Clip: S28 E11 | 4:03
Watch 3:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1975 Tom Wesselmann ‘Study for Still Life #61’
Appraisal: 1975 Tom Wesselmann ‘Study for Still Life #61’
Clip: S28 E11 | 3:00
Watch 1:19
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Martin Brothers Stoneware Sugar Bowl, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Martin Brothers Stoneware Sugar Bowl, ca. 1890
Clip: S28 E11 | 1:19
Watch 5:02
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1910 - 1911 T3 Turkey Red Baseball Cards
Appraisal: 1910 - 1911 T3 Turkey Red Baseball Cards
Clip: S28 E11 | 5:02
Watch 2:45
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Willie Daniels Oil, ca. 1955
Appraisal: Willie Daniels Oil, ca. 1955
Clip: S28 E11 | 2:45
Watch 2:41
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1790 Appointment for 1st Supreme Court
Appraisal: 1790 Appointment for 1st Supreme Court
Clip: S28 E11 | 2:41
Watch 1:07
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Dent Horse-drawn Patrol Wagon, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Dent Horse-drawn Patrol Wagon, ca. 1890
Clip: S28 E11 | 1:07
Watch 3:58
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1882 ‘The Six-day Race of the Champions’ Poster
Appraisal: 1882 ‘The Six-day Race of the Champions’ Poster
Clip: S28 E11 | 3:58
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 15, 2024
Dahlia Scheindlin; Paul Simon; Alex Gibney; Cass R. Sunstein
Episode: S2024 E6185 | 55:53
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2024
John Sullivan; Sayeeda Warsi and David Baddiel; Claire Wardle and Sam Gregory
Episode: S2024 E6184 | 55:33
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2024
Dara Massicot; Rod Nordland; Bill Kristol
Episode: S2024 E6183 | 55:53
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2024
Monique Clesca and Ambassador Pamela White; Dr. Cornelia Griggs; Josh Tyrangiel
Episode: S2024 E6182 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E6181 | 55:53
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
March 8, 2024
Anat Shenker-Osorio; Rachel Cockerell; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Charan Ranganath
Episode: S2024 E6180 | 55:39
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2024
Chen Almog-Goldstein; Suzanne Nossel
Episode: S2024 E6179 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2024
Fania Oz-Salzberger; Sophia Scott and Arab Barghouthi; Mona Charen
Episode: S2024 E6178 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2024
Mohammad Shtayyeh; Dalia Hatuqa; Oren Persico; Marcela Valdes
Episode: S2024 E6177 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2024
Ehud Barak; Daiana Al-Bukhari; Susan Glasser; Reiko Hillyer
Episode: S2024 E6176 | 55:53