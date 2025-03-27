© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 28, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7195 | 55m 47s

Author Colum McCann on his highly anticipated new book "Twist." As "The Sound of Music" celebrates its 60th birthday, we look back on Christiane's 2019 conversation with Hollywood pantheon Julie Andrews. Former editor of Vanity Fair Graydon Carter on his new memoir "When the Going Was Good."

Aired: 03/27/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2025
Vincent Warren; Michael Lewis; W. Kamau Bell; Jessica Chen Weiss
Episode: S2025 E7194 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2025
Chuck Hagel; Antonio Costa; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E7193 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2025
Baiba Braže; Makena Kelly; Shaima Al-Obaidi; Clay Risen
Episode: S2025 E7192 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2025
Dara Massicot; Özgür Özel; Olivia Hill; Asako Gladsjo and Dr. Le’Shauna Phinazee
Episode: S2025 E7191 | 55:47
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2025
David Miliband; Omar El Akkad; Carrie Besnette Hauser
Episode: S2025 E7190 | 55:16
Watch 55:24
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2025
Maja Stojanovic; Stephen Graham; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2025 E7189 | 55:24
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2025
Celeste A. Wallander; Greg Swenson; John Green
Episode: S2025 E7188 | 55:46
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
March 18, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Olga Cherevko; Oleksiy Goncharenko; Simon Harris; Derek Thompson and Ezra Klein
Episode: S2025 E7187 | 55:29
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 17, 2025
Gavin Kelleher; Elizabeth Goitein; Noubar Afeyan; Mary McCord
Episode: S2025 E7186 | 55:47
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2025
Kaja Kallas; Mikhail Zygar; Jonathan D. Cohen
Episode: S2025 E7185 | 55:37