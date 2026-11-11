November 12, 2026

Extra
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
Inside a snowy Alpine barn, hungry house mice search for a Christmas feast.
Trapped in a snowstorm, a herd of red deer faces a deadly threat as a pack of wolves closes in.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Liz and Ric's design studio was a unique, cross-disciplinary blend of art and architecture.
Diller preserved the old building while designing the MIT School of Architecture and Planning.
Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio prioritized making the ICA a civic building for the public.
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