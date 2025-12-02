December 3, 2025

Fmr. U.S. Amb. to NATO Julianne Smith unpacks Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's meeting with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine peace. Jeremy Diamond brings us a report on the fate of Gaza's missing. Fmr. Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses Israeli settler violence in the West Bank. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) shares his plan to lower healthcare costs ahead of expiring enhanced premium tax credits.