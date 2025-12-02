© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 3, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8046 | 55m 45s

Fmr. U.S. Amb. to NATO Julianne Smith unpacks Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's meeting with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine peace. Jeremy Diamond brings us a report on the fate of Gaza's missing. Fmr. Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses Israeli settler violence in the West Bank. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) shares his plan to lower healthcare costs ahead of expiring enhanced premium tax credits.

Aired: 12/02/25
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 2, 2025
Yaroslav Trofimov; Andrey Kurkov; Steve Hartman; Bryan Muehlberger, Mahnaz Afkhami
Episode: S2025 E8045 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Episode: S2025 E8044 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8042 | 55:43
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Kenny Chesney
Episode: S2025 E8041 | 55:39
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Dr. Atul Gawande; Tom Jennings; Susan Choi; David Herzberg
Episode: S2025 E8040 | 55:50
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E8043 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 24, 2025
Matthew Chance; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Nabih Bulos; Jimmy Chin; Lynsey Addario
Episode: S2025 E8039 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2025
Carl Bildt; Christopher Hill; Tilda Swinton; Joon Lee
Episode: S2025 E8038 | 55:50
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2025
Nic Robertson; Noam Shuster-Eliassi; Jelani Cobb
Episode: S2025 E8037 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 19, 2025
Ronald Lamola; Fred Pleitgen; Rev. Alex Santora; Elizabeth Kolbert
Episode: S2025 E8036 | 55:50