November 5, 2025

Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
A stunning portrayal of war in the trenches from the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol.
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Orsino (Kris Davis) enlists "Cesario" (Lupita Nyong’o) to help him woo Olivia.
Malvolio (Peter Dinklage) attempts to woo Olivia (Sandra Oh).
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
A once peaceful nation now gripped by drug cartels, violence, and a military crackdown.
Appraisal: 1909 Lella Grace Woodward Oil Painting
