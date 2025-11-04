© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 5, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8026 | 55m 50s

Christiane sits down with Britain's Prince William in Brazil to discuss his annual Earthshot Prize, awarded to people finding climate solutions for the planet. Brian Lehrer and Ron Brownstein unpack the reaction to Tuesday's off-year elections, including Zohran Mamdani's notable victory in the New York City mayoral race. Scott Galloway discusses his new book, "Notes on Being a Man."

Aired: 11/04/25
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2025
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Nicholas Thompson; Michael Sandel
Episode: S2025 E8025 | 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 3, 2025
Jessica Taylor; Jeremy Diamond; Nathaniel Raymond; Hamid Khalafallah; Jimmy Wales
Episode: S2025 E8024 | 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2025
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: S2025 E8023 | 55:49
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2025
Matt Pottinger; Patrick Gaspard; Nada Bashir; Julia Ioffe
Episode: S2025 E8022 | 55:13
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2025
Alon Pinkas; Mustafa Barghouti; Garrett Graff; Michael McFaul
Episode: S2025 E8021 | 55:31
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2025
Marva Allen-Simms; John Morales; Shayna Lewis; Arjan Hehenkamp; David Ovalle
Episode: S2025 E8020 | 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 27, 2025
David Sanger; Julianne Smith; Beth Macy
Episode: S2025 E8019 | 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 24, 2025
Halla Tómasdóttir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: S2025 E8018 | 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2025
Christopher Lamb; Annie Lenox; Sarah Leah Whitson
Episode: S2025 E8017 | 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2025
Christopher Sabatini; Ivan Briscoe; Elliot Williams; Sam Kass
Episode: S2025 E8016 | 55:50