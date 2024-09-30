© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

October 1, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7067 | 55m 22s

Just before Iran's missile attack on Israel, Christiane spoke with Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib. Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet on her portrayal of journalist Lee Miller in the new film "Lee." Award-winning journalist Paola Ramos on her new book "Defectors: The Rise of the Latino Far Right and What It Means for America."

Aired: 09/30/24
Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Teaser
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Preview: S43 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Émigré: A Musical Drama with the NY Phil Preview
Enjoy this semi-staged oratorio following the story of Jewish refugees in World War II Shanghai.
Preview: S52 E1 | 0:30
Watch 1:57
Great Performances
"In A Perfect World"
Lina (Meigui Zhang) and Josef (Arnold Livingston Geis) dream of a better future together.
Clip: S52 E1 | 1:57
Watch 2:43
Great Performances
Josef and Otto Journey to Shanghai
Otto (Mathew White) and Josef (Arnold Livingston Geis) perform "Shanghai."
Clip: S52 E1 | 2:43
Watch 4:30
Nature
NATURE - Season 43
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S43 | 4:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Silverback
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Preview: S43 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:19
Nature
Rare Gorilla Family Moment Caught on Camera
A mother gorilla feeds her infant within the gaze of the outsiders.
Clip: S43 E1 | 2:19
Watch 4:19
Nature
The Dangers of Gorilla Conservation
Conservationists put themselves at risk to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback.
Clip: S43 E1 | 4:19
Watch 0:25
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Big Bird Figure, ca. 1975
Appraisal: Big Bird Figure, ca. 1975
Clip: S28 E20 | 0:25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2024
Nabil Fahmy; Ali Vaez; Farah Nabulsi; Saleh Bakri; Sarah Smarsh
Episode: S2024 E7066 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2024
Fawaz Gerges; Amir Tibon; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi and Habiba Sarabi, Amanda Jones
Episode: S2024 E7065 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2024
Ben Wedeman; William Ruto; Javad Zarif; Francis Collins
Episode: S2024 E7064 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2024
Pedro Sanchez; Annalena Baerbock; Abdullah Hammoud
Episode: S2024 E7063 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2024
Radek Sirkorski; Nabih Bulos; Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Mary L. Trump
Episode: S2024 E7062 | 55:46
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2024
Siamak Namazi; Simon Harris; Timothy Snyder
Episode: S2024 E7061 | 55:26
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 20, 2024
Jeremy Diamond; David Suzuki; Bodhi Patil; Coralie Fargeat; Carme Artigas
Episode: S2024 E7060 | 55:42
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Nicholas Burns; Robert Caro; Francis Fukuyama
Episode: S2024 E7059 | 55:48
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2024
Abdallah Bou Habib; Guy Zur; Sonia Purnell; Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7058 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 17, 2024
Kim Ghattas; Sen. Chris Murphy; Pamela Yates and Gabriela Castañeda; Timothy Naftali
Episode: S2024 E7057 | 55:47