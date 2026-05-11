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American Masters

Writer Hernan Diaz on “Ply” and the Limits of Identity

53m 27s

In this expansive interview, Hernan Diaz discusses his new novel, "Ply," the institution of language, the beauty of the sentence, post-punk and electronic artists like Cluster and Bill Nace, the texture of this music and how it informs Diaz’ writing, the joyfulness of art-making in a capitalist society, and the ways in which America dreams about itself.

Aired: 11/05/26
Support for American Masters is provided by AARP, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Jeffrey Katz and Beth Rogers, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Marc Haas Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Candace King Weir, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Laura Richards and Jim Naughton, Filomen M. Dagostino Foundation, André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, The Charina Endowment Fund, and public television viewers.
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