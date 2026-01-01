Appraisal: German Tea Kettle-on-Stand, ca. 1911

Extra
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Appraisal: Playskool Pullman, ca. 1930
Appraisal: Chippendale Slant-front Desk, ca. 1775
Appraisal: New England Miniature Chest, ca.1825
Latest Episodes
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Antiques Roadshow Season 30
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Antiques Roadshow Season 29
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Antiques Roadshow Season 28
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Antiques Roadshow Season 27
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Season 26
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Antiques Roadshow Season 25
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Antiques Roadshow Season 24
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Antiques Roadshow Season 23
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Antiques Roadshow Season 22
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Antiques Roadshow Season 21
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Antiques Roadshow Season 20
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Antiques Roadshow Season 19
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Antiques Roadshow Season 18
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Antiques Roadshow Season 17
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Antiques Roadshow Season 16
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Antiques Roadshow Season 15
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Antiques Roadshow Season 14
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Antiques Roadshow Season 13
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Antiques Roadshow Season 12
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Antiques Roadshow Season 11
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Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW harvests hidden treasures at historic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One fin
Meet us in St. Louis as ROADSHOW discovers memorable Missouri treasures at Grant’s Farm!
ROADSHOW found treasures in a castle during a stop in Charlevoix, Michigan.
See Michigan marvels unveiled during ROADSHOW’s stop at Castle Farms in Charlevoix!