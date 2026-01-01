Appraisal: Victorian Slide Chain & Diamond Bracelet

Extra
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner, from Sensational Finds.
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness” Victory Edition
Appraisal: Clara Bow anklet, Cartier watch and note from Sensational Finds!
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Take a trip to the 90s for Season 1 finds to learn how yesterday’s treasures fare today!
Discover today’s values for ROADSHOW’s first finds, including one with a whopping update!
See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW’s first season updated with today’s values!
ROADSHOW discovers items acquired on the cheap from thrift shops and secondhand stores!
ROADSHOW spotlights high drama, dire straits, and scandals with these sensational finds!
Premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season! Do values hold up in today’s market?
Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store