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Antiques Roadshow

Preview: Sensational Finds

Season 30 Episode 23 | 30s

TK

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extra
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Preview: S45 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:08
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures, in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:08
Watch 2:07
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:07
Watch 3:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner, from Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:48
Watch 2:50
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:50
Watch 3:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness”
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness” Victory Edition
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:48
Watch 2:40
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Frederick William MacMonnies Bronze, ca. 1896
Appraisal: Frederick William MacMonnies Bronze ca. 1896 in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:40
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Watch 52:45
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Vintage First Finds, Hour 6
Take a trip to the 90s for Season 1 finds to learn how yesterday’s treasures fare today!
Episode: S30 E21 | 52:45
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 5
Discover today’s values for ROADSHOW’s first finds, including one with a whopping update!
Episode: S30 E20 | 52:45
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 4
See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW’s first season updated with today’s values!
Episode: S30 E19 | 52:45
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Thrifty Deals
ROADSHOW discovers items acquired on the cheap from thrift shops and secondhand stores!
Episode: S30 E24
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Sensational Finds
ROADSHOW spotlights high drama, dire straits, and scandals with these sensational finds!
Episode: S30 E23
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 2
Premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season! Do values hold up in today’s market?
Episode: S30 E17 | 52:45
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 1
Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
Episode: S30 E16 | 52:45
Watch 52:29
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250 Years of Americana
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Episode: S30 E22 | 52:29
Watch 53:56
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Junk in the Trunk 15
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Episode: S30 E25 | 53:56
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 3
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store
Episode: S30 E15 | 52:26