As Schools Match Wits

Pioneer Valley Regional Vs. West Springfield High March 21, 2026

Season 65 Episode 11 | 26m 46s

Aired: 03/20/26
Westfield State University
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 65
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 64
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Northampton High March 14, 2026
Episode: S65 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Springfield Central High Vs. Palmer High March 7, 2026
Episode: S65 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Turners Falls High Vs. Amherst Regional Februray 28, 2026
Episode: S65 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Belchertown High Vs. Wachconah Regional Februrary 14, 2026
Episode: S65 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Smith Academy Vs. Rockville High Februrary 7, 2026
Episode: S65 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Monson High Vs. Hampshire Regional Februray 21, 2026
Episode: S65 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Ludlow High Vs. Holyoke High January 24, 2026
Episode: S65 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Agawam High Vs. Lee High January 17, 2026
Episode: S65 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Mount Greylock Vs. Ware High January 10, 2026
Episode: S65 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield Vs. PVCA January 3, 2026
Episode: S65 E1 | 26:46