© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Great American Recipe

Episode 5

Season 2 Episode 5

Celebrate with the home cooks as they prepare recipes in honor of special occasions and holiday traditions. From Bar Mitzvahs to powwows, the contestants take a culinary trip down memory lane and bring a festive spirit to their dishes.

Aired: 07/16/23
Funding for THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is provided by VPM, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and Plow & Hearth.
Extra
Watch 0:43
The Great American Recipe
The Final Push - and Someone's Entry is on Fire!
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Clip: S2 E8 | 0:43
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 8 Preview
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:44
Great Performances
Michael Volle as Falstaff at the Met
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Clip: S50 E22 | 2:44
Watch 0:32
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Falstaff Preview
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Preview: S50 E22 | 0:32
Watch 4:52
The Great American Recipe
The Judges Recap the Journey So Far
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Clip: S2 E7 | 4:52
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 7 Preview
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
The Great American Recipe
Salmah's Mithai Recipe Handed Down for Generations
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:24
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Great American Recipe Season 2
  • The Great American Recipe Season 1
The Great American Recipe
Episode 8
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
Episode: S2 E8
The Great American Recipe
Episode 7
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
Episode: S2 E7
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6
The cooks swap recipes before preparing a treasured family dish.
Episode: S2 E6
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Episode: S2 E4
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 3
The cooks prepare their favorite comfort food and a dish inspired by a loved one.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:55
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 2
The home cooks face challenges for their best in-a-pinch recipe and favorite noodle dish.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:56
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 1
A new group of cooks from across the country vie to win “The Great American Recipe".
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:56
Watch 52:49
The Great American Recipe
The Great American Recipe
It’s finale time as three remaining cooks compete to win “The Great American Recipe."
Episode: S1 E8 | 52:49
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Family
Celebrate family as the cooks prepare their friends’ and families’ most memorable recipes.
Episode: S1 E7 | 52:50
Watch 52:50
The Great American Recipe
Mix it Up
The cooks are surprised with a recipe swap and then wow the judges with a personal dish.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:50