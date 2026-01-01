Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"

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The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
Latest Episodes
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Great Performances Season 54
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Great Performances Season 53
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Great Performances Season 52
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Great Performances Season 51
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Great Performances Season 50
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Great Performances Season 49
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Great Performances Season 48
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Great Performances Season 47
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Great Performances Season 46
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Great Performances Season 45
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Great Performances Season 44
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Great Performances Season 43
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Great Performances Season 42
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Great Performances Season 41
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Great Performances Season 40
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Great Performances Season 39
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Great Performances Season 38
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Great Performances Season 37
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Great Performances Season 36
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Great Performances Season 35
Jimmy Webb takes center stage to perform his catalog, sharing intimate stories behind the songs.
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
Soprano Lise Davidsen stars as the Irish princess Isolde in Wagner’s meditation on love and death.
Enjoy the orchestra's annual concert conducted by Lorenzo Viotti featuring Bryn Terfel as soloist.
Soprano Asmik Grigorian and baritone Iurii Samoilov star in this production.
Soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee star as Elvira and Arturo.
Giordano’s tragedy stars tenor Piotr Beczała.
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Strauss’ romance brings the glamour of 19th-century Vienna
Directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall.