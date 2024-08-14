© 2024 New England Public Media

Great Performances

Great Performances at the Met: La Rondine

Season 51 Episode 27

Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda, opposite tenor Jonathan Tetelman in his Met Opera debut as Ruggero, an idealistic young man who offers her an alternative to her life of excess. Maestro Speranza Scappucci conducts Nicolas Joël’s art deco–inspired staging, which transports audiences from the heart of Parisian nightlife to the French Riviera.

Aired: 09/07/24
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extra
Watch 3:34
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Walt Whitman-inscribed Memoranda, ca. 1875
Appraisal: Walt Whitman-inscribed Memoranda, ca. 1875
Clip: S28 E16 | 3:34
Watch 1:58
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Preview: S38 E5 | 1:58
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 1:29
Great Performances
Angel Blue Performs "Chi il bel sogno di Doretta"
Angel Blue sings an excerpt of Magda's Act I aria, "Chi il bel sogno di Doretta."
Clip: S51 E27 | 1:29
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Blake Edwards: A Love Story in 24 Frames
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Preview: S38 E4 | 2:09
Watch 1:53
American Masters
When Blake Edwards gave filmmaker Rob Marshall his iconic viewfinder
Rob Marshall recounts the touching moment when Blake Edwards gifted him his viewfinder.
Clip: S38 E4 | 1:53
Watch 1:15
American Masters
Blake Edwards’ children reflect on their father
Jennifer and Geoffrey Edwards reminisce on their father.
Clip: S38 E4 | 1:15
Watch 0:50
American Masters
When Blake Edwards cast Bo Derek in “10”
Blake Edwards cast Bo Derek as the “perfect woman” in his film “10.”
Clip: S38 E4 | 0:50
Watch 1:17
American Masters
How Paul Feig discovered directing by watching “The Pink Panther”
Paul Feig discovered directing by watching “The Pink Panther.”
Clip: S38 E4 | 1:17
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2024 Preview
Enjoy this annual concert featuring Andris Nelsons as guest conductor with Lise Davidsen as soloist.
Preview: S51 E26 | 0:30
Great Performances
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2024
Enjoy this annual concert featuring Andris Nelsons as guest conductor with Lise Davidsen as soloist.
Episode: S51 E26
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Roméo et Juliette
Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim portray Shakespeare’s famed star-crossed lovers.
Episode: S51 E25
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Forza del Destino
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s grand tale of love, deadly vendetta, and family strife.
Episode: S51 E24
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Carmen
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.
Episode: S51 E23
Watch 2:24:52
Great Performances
Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary: Extended Performance
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Episode: S51 E22 | 2:24:52
Watch 1:45:24
Great Performances
Purlie Victorious
The comedic play tells the story of a Black preacher’s scheme to reclaim his inheritance.
Episode: S51 E21 | 1:45:24
Watch 1:22:24
Great Performances
Audra McDonald at the London Palladium
Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs at the London Palladium.
Episode: S51 E20 | 1:22:24
Watch 2:33:19
Great Performances
Hamlet
Experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.
Episode: S51 E19 | 2:33:19
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Nabucco
Ancient Babylon comes to life in this production of Verdi’s early masterpiece.
Episode: S51 E18
Watch 54:24
Great Performances
Now Hear This “The Composer is Yoo”
Follow host Scott Yoo’s journey to compose a piece of music for the first time.
Episode: S51 E17 | 54:24