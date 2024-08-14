Great Performances at the Met: La Rondine

Extra
Appraisal: Walt Whitman-inscribed Memoranda, ca. 1875
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Angel Blue sings an excerpt of Magda's Act I aria, "Chi il bel sogno di Doretta."
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Rob Marshall recounts the touching moment when Blake Edwards gifted him his viewfinder.
Jennifer and Geoffrey Edwards reminisce on their father.
Blake Edwards cast Bo Derek as the “perfect woman” in his film “10.”
Paul Feig discovered directing by watching “The Pink Panther.”
Enjoy this annual concert featuring Andris Nelsons as guest conductor with Lise Davidsen as soloist.
Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim portray Shakespeare’s famed star-crossed lovers.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s grand tale of love, deadly vendetta, and family strife.
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
The comedic play tells the story of a Black preacher’s scheme to reclaim his inheritance.
Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs at the London Palladium.
Experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.
Ancient Babylon comes to life in this production of Verdi’s early masterpiece.
Follow host Scott Yoo’s journey to compose a piece of music for the first time.