Great Performances: San Francisco Symphony Reopening Night

Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Tenor Piotr Beczała leads the cast in the title role of the mysterious swan knight.
Sondra Radvanovsky portrays the mythic sorceress in this Met premiere.
Experience Shakespeare’s tragedy recorded from Central Park starring Danai Gurira.
Enjoy a revue of Broadway shows and songs from 1973 to 2023 hosted by Sutton Foster.
Umberto Giordano’s drama stars soprano Sonya Yoncheva.
Discover the inspirations Spain provided composer Isaac Albéniz with host Scott Yoo.
Experience the creation of music from this Japanese American composer with host Scott Yoo.
Visit Scotland, Germany and France with host Scott Yoo.
Tango to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with host Scott Yoo.