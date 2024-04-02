April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extra
Crowds await the arrival of Grizzly 399, the most famous bear in Grand Teton National Park
The most famous bear in the Tetons attempts to raise cubs amid conflicts with people.
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Scott Yoo meets with composer Augusta Read Thomas to get out of a creative rut.
Koto player Yumi Kurosawa performs her piece "Lucky Stars."
Austin Hunter Turner's mom thought her son had died of an overdose.
What happened to Carl Grant, a Vietnam veteran with dementia.
Investigating deaths after police used "less-lethal force."
Jameek Lowery didn’t trust police but sought their help anyway.
Yo-Yo Ma performs Arvo Pärt's "Spiegel im Spiegel, with images by the James Webb telescope
