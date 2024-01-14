© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading
PBS NewsHour

January 14, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

seasonNumberLabel 2024 episodeNumberLabel 14 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, candidates make their final pitch in bitterly cold Iowa on the eve of the first contest of the 2024 presidential election. Then, the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, two and a half years after the Taliban’s return to power. Plus, why American farmers have some of the highest suicide rates of any occupation, and what some rural communities are doing to help.

airedLabel 01/13/24 | expiresLabel02/13/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
watch 0:30
Great Performances
The LA Phil Celebrates Frank Gehry Preview
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel51 episodeNumberLabel10 | 0:30
watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Flyways
Follow scientists racing against the clock to save the world’s migratory shorebirds.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel42 episodeNumberLabel10 | 0:30
watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Sister Úna Lived a Good Death
A wisecracking nun with stage IV cancer teaches others to live fully until death.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel25 episodeNumberLabel10 | 0:30
watch 0:30
Great Performances
X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X Preview
Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel51 episodeNumberLabel9 | 0:30
watch 1:25
Great Performances
Will Liverman Performs as Malcolm X
Will Liverman performs as Malcolm X in this act II aria.
Clip: seasonNumberLabel51 episodeNumberLabel9 | 1:25
watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Gorilla
Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel42 episodeNumberLabel9 | 0:30
watch 0:30
NOVA
When Whales Could Walk Preview
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Preview: seasonNumberLabel51 episodeNumberLabel1 | 0:30
watch 3:40
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1954 Marilyn Monroe Tissue with Soldier's Letter
Appraisal: 1954 Marilyn Monroe Tissue with Soldier's Letter
Clip: seasonNumberLabel28 episodeNumberLabel4 | 3:40
watch 2:05
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: François Breton Violin, ca. 1830
Appraisal: François Breton Violin, ca. 1830
Clip: seasonNumberLabel28 episodeNumberLabel4 | 2:05
watch 2:05
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Paco Rabanne Aluminum Dress, ca. 1967
Appraisal: Paco Rabanne Aluminum Dress, ca. 1967
Clip: seasonNumberLabel28 episodeNumberLabel4 | 2:05
Latest Episodes
filterResetLabel
  • filterResetLabel
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel13 | 26:45
watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel12 | 57:46
watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel11 | 56:45
watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
January 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel10 | 56:44
watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel9 | 56:45
watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel8 | 57:46
watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel7 | 26:45
watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel6 | 26:45
watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel5 | 57:46
watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel4 | 57:46