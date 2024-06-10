© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

June 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 163 | 57m 46s

June 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 06/09/24 | Expires: 07/10/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 2:00
The Great American Recipe
Behind the Scenes: What's Cooking with Season 3
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
Clip: S3 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Season 3 Preview
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Preview: S3 | 0:30
Watch 1:34
Great Performances
Aigul Akhmetshina Performs "Habanera" from Carmen at the Met
Aigul Akhmetshina and the Met Chorus perform "L’amour est un oiseau rebelle"
Clip: S51 E23 | 1:34
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Carmen Preview
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.
Preview: S51 E23 | 0:30
Watch 2:31
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Gaza residents reel after deadly Israeli raid
News Wrap: Palestinians reel after deadly Israeli raid to rescue hostages in central Gaza
Clip: S2024 E162 | 2:31
Watch 7:02
PBS NewsHour
New book dives into science of gender identity among youth
New book ‘Free To Be’ dives into medical science of gender identity for young people
Clip: S2024 E162 | 7:02
Watch 5:49
PBS NewsHour
What water main breaks say about aging U.S. infrastructure
What frequent water main breaks say about America’s aging infrastructure
Clip: S2024 E162 | 5:49
Watch 5:40
PBS NewsHour
Can a new vaccine eradicate malaria? Here’s what to know
Can a new malaria vaccine for children eradicate the disease? Here’s what to know
Clip: S2024 E162 | 5:40
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
June 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E162 | 24:09
Watch 5:26
PBS NewsHour
As temperatures rise, more schools struggle to beat the heat
As temperatures rise, schools without AC struggle to keep students healthy and learning
Clip: S2024 E161 | 5:26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
June 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E162 | 24:09
Watch 24:10
PBS NewsHour
June 8, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 8, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E161 | 24:10
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E160 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
June 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E159 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E158 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E157 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E156 | 57:46
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
June 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E155 | 24:09
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
June 1, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 1, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E154 | 24:09
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 31, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 31, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E153 | 57:46