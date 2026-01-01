Space Wars Preview

Extra
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Latest Episodes
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NOVA Season 53
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NOVA Season 52
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NOVA Season 51
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NOVA Season 50
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NOVA Season 49
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NOVA Season 48
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NOVA Season 47
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NOVA Season 46
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NOVA Season 45
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NOVA Season 44
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NOVA Season 43
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NOVA Season 42
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NOVA Season 41
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NOVA Season 40
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NOVA Season 39
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NOVA Season 38
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NOVA Season 37
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NOVA Season 36
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NOVA Season 35
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NOVA Season 34
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NOVA Season 33
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NOVA Season 32
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NOVA Season 31
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NOVA Season 30
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NOVA Season 28
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NOVA Season 27
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NOVA Season 23
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.